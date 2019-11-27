|
Larry Rex Rockey
Des Moines - Larry R. Rockey was born in Des Moines on April 22, 1932, and passed away November 24, 2019, at Ramsey Village, at the age of 87.
Larry is survived by his son, Michael (Madaline) Rockey; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia, and his wife, Victoria.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Sunday afternoon at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m.
