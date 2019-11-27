Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Rockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Rex Rockey


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Rex Rockey Obituary
Larry Rex Rockey

Des Moines - Larry R. Rockey was born in Des Moines on April 22, 1932, and passed away November 24, 2019, at Ramsey Village, at the age of 87.

Larry is survived by his son, Michael (Madaline) Rockey; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia, and his wife, Victoria.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Sunday afternoon at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to in loving memory of Larry.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -