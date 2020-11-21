Larry Scarpino
Windsor Heights - Larry Scarpino, age 86, died November 19, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Larry was born May 13, 1934, to William and Pearl (House) Scarpino. Larry was the youngest of four boys.
He graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 1952. He worked at the Des Moines Register and Tribune in their sports department and later helped with PR for the Iowa Oak Leafs Hockey Club, The Iowa Oaks Triple A baseball team and the Knoxville Raceway. In the 1970's he was the Public Relations Director and Editor of the Iowa Legionnaire Newspaper. He later worked for and retired from AFSCME.
In 1963 he married Susan Kasel. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Scarpino, Edward Scarpino and Bill Scarpino. He is survived by his wife Susan and his four children, Christine (Jon) McLaughlin; Ann (William) Van Orsdel; Lisa (Dennis) Wiggins; Kay (Chad) Merley, and his grandchildren, Laura and Sam McLaughlin; William and Colton Van Orsdel; Kevin Wiggins, and Natalie Merley. Private family service will be held at Glendale Cemetery. To view full obituary, please visit www.caldwellparrish.com