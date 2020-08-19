Larry "Scotty" Scott
Des Moines - As an avid recreational sailor and an expert sonarman for the U.S. Navy following graduation from Dowling High School, the story of Scotty is perhaps best told as "An Epic Voyage of Love and Laughter".
His journey began 81 years ago, born in Des Moines, Iowa to Joseph and Arline Scott and growing up alongside his brothers Dennis, Bill and Tom. Larry often shared stories of he and his brothers as a rambunctious brood, constantly playing practical jokes and engaging in silly shenanigans. His love for laughter and good-natured fun became a defining part of Larry's personality and something he was known and loved for by family and friends.
In 1962 Larry married the love of his life Janice (Stoner) and embarked on a career with the Bell System, starting as an installer for Western Electric and working his way up to Manager of the AT&T Training Center in Lisle, IL. Larry's True North however was his family that survives him - his wife of 58 years, his children Matt (Patty) Scott, Laura (David) Duguid, Lisa (Tom) Jontz, Andy Scott, as well as his grandchildren Tyler and Trevor Scott, Joe Clanin, and Belle and Cole Duguid.
Second only to his family was Larry's love for sailing. He and Janice enjoyed nearly 40 years of boating on Lake Rathbun where they made many lifelong friends. Larry was known as the "go-to-guy" for questions about boat maintenance and sailboat racing and of course as the infamous "instigator of fun". Larry remained especially close to his sailing friend Chad Hensley. Up until Larry's passing in mid-August and pre-pandemic, the two lunched every Friday, discussing the world's problems and pondering life's great mysteries.
Larry's life also took a creative tack. He dabbled in oil painting, enjoyed doing stained glass work and tinkering with his electric trains - frequently fueled by his favorite treat, chocolate.
The final leg of Larry's journey is underway, as he navigates the celestial sphere to reunite with his mother, father, brother Dennis, childhood friend Jack Aggie and all friends and family gone before him.
Due to the pandemic, the memorial service will be a small private family affair. Those wishing to express remembrance can, in lieu of flowers, make a donation in Larry's name to Holy Family School at www.hfcsdm.org
or Hope Ministries at www.hopeiowa.org
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com