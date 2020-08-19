I'm so sorry to hear of Larry's passing, he was a super friend and loved by so many. I'm also sorry for the pain he had to endure during his bough with his illness but know it was necessary to keep trying. My thoughts and prayers will be with you all at this time of need. His memories will forever be with us all that knew him and enjoyed him. Love and hugs to all of you!

Aunt Reta Scott Brown

Reta Brown

Family Friend