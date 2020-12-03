Larry SonnerJohnson - Larry William Sonner, born 9/10/36 in St. Joseph, MO - died of Covid-19 11/27/20. Larry served as the first Director of the Office of Pastoral Care of the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church, 1973-2000, providing seminars and counseling for the pastors/their families in Iowa. His counsel supported persons in their pain, concerns and life altering events. His trustworthiness in this role was unparalleled.Mourning the loss of this great man are his wife of 61 years, Sue, children Scott, Chris (Cindy) Deborah Hubble (Tom), 9 grandchildren and their 4 spouses, 4 great grandchildren. It was his honor to perform family weddings, baptisms and a memorial service for Terri, Scott's wife. Siblings Sharon and Wayne (Donna) and in-laws Fritz and Etta Mutti plus extended family and many friends also grieve.Larry was known to all as a loving, kind, humble, family man, scholar, professional, caring human being who advocated for social justice in ALL its forms. Some of Larry's favorite things were being on the screened porch, sitting on the swing with kitty Heidi at his side; coffee or wine with friends; donuts, McDonald's, summer time with grandchildren, their sports, music, drama; MSNBC; Colorado and National Parks, geese and new friends at Brio, sitting at his desk.Memorial suggestions: Grace United Methodist Church, Heifer Project International, Rocky Mountain Conservancy.A gathering to celebrate Larry's life will be held when it is safe to do so.