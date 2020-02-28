|
|
Larry Swank
Boone - Larry Swank, age 79 of Boone, died February 27, 2020 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home.
Following his wishes, Larry has been cremated.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall. With Dr. Dave Swinton officiating.
Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Boone Veterans Council.
Lawrence Allen Swank, was born in Boone, Iowa on October 4, 1940, the son of Harry and Leta (Evans) Swank.
Larry served with the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961.
On June 16, 1962, Larry married Barbara Snyder in Boone, Iowa.
Larry worked in construction; starting off as a sheet metal worker to job superintendent. He worked for Weithorn Construction in Waco, Texas and Doherty Construction in Des Moines. Larry was proud to supervise a construction of a 30 floor condominium building in the South Padre Islands.
He enjoyed some cooking like soups and especially peanut brittle at Christmas time. Larry also enjoyed vegetable gardening especially growing cucumbers and tomatoes, which he and Barbara canned or gave away. In earlier years he enjoyed skeet shooting. Larry loved to socialize with friends and family.
He was a member of the Boone Hunt and Fish Club, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #104, and the Mirza Lodge #609 Masons.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Russ, a brother, Bob, and a sister, Margaret.
Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara of Boone; a son, Chris Swank and wife, Darla of Boone; granddaughters, Marci Baker, Rachel Crooks, and Abbey Swank all of Boone and Chelsey Ball of Eldora; five great grandchildren; three sisters, Marie Christofferson of Ankeny, and Kathleen Mickle and Harriet Creasman both of Boone; Larry's buddy and companion, Zoey, his rescue dog.
Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Chapel on Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m. where the family will be present from 5 until 7 p.m. and a Masonic Service will be at 7 p.m.
On Monday, friends may call at the Chapel from 8 a.m. until service time.
In memory of Larry, memorials may be directed to the Boone Area Humane Society Foundation or to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020