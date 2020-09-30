Larry Ulan
Urbandale, Iowa - Larry Ulan, 68, passed peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A charismatic, multi-faceted man, he enjoyed connecting with people and passionately pursued his broad interests and hobbies. He defied the odds with grace at every turn. He was motivated to live life to the fullest and he did. A visitation celebrating this cherished life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3 at Iles Funeral Homes- Dunn's Chapel.
Larry was born February 14, 1952 in Chicago, IL to Stan and Sally (Tyszko) Ulan. He moved to Des Moines to attend Drake University where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1974 and his MBA in 1976. Larry worked as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch for 42 years. His clients became his very dear friends and brought joy to his work. He served as the president of Drake University's parents board for four years and was a huge Bulldogs basketball fan.
While at Merrill Lynch, Larry met Carla Baschke, whom he married on March 13, 1982. Their love brought them two incredible sons, Eric and David. Carla was honored to share life with Larry over 38 years of beautiful adventures.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stan, Jr. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carla of Urbandale; two sons, Eric (Heather) of Adel and David of West Des Moines; two grandsons, Bauer and Sayer, whom he adored; sisters and brothers-in-law; many beloved nieces and nephews; marvelous friends; and pet sheltie, Lulu.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Dr. Richard Deming, Kelly and the rest of their fabulous support staff; Dr. Craig Shader; Dr. Quasim Chaudry and his staff were phenomenal in their care through the years.
Memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne - Richard Deming Cancer Center or the Animal Rescue League.
