Larry Ver Steegt
Osceola - Larry passed from this life Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 70 years of age.
Services will be at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Monday March 9, 2020, 10:30 am Visitation Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm. Interment will be in the Decatur City Cemetery at 2 PM Monday
Larry leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Barbara Ver Steegt, daughters, Julie Ver Steegt of Clive, Selena (Eric) Humphrey of Osceola, Heather Selsor of Newton, sons, Travis (Kristina) Ver Steegt of Ames, son, Eric (Hilary) Selsor, 10 grandchildren, brother, Dale (Janice) Ver Steegt, sister, Kathlene Kimm, sister, Linda (Fred) Cox.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020