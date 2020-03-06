Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Decatur City Cemetery
Larry Ver Steegt Obituary
Larry Ver Steegt

Osceola - Larry passed from this life Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 70 years of age.

Services will be at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Monday March 9, 2020, 10:30 am Visitation Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm. Interment will be in the Decatur City Cemetery at 2 PM Monday

Larry leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Barbara Ver Steegt, daughters, Julie Ver Steegt of Clive, Selena (Eric) Humphrey of Osceola, Heather Selsor of Newton, sons, Travis (Kristina) Ver Steegt of Ames, son, Eric (Hilary) Selsor, 10 grandchildren, brother, Dale (Janice) Ver Steegt, sister, Kathlene Kimm, sister, Linda (Fred) Cox.

Online condolences at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
