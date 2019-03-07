Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Park Presbyterian Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Presbyterian Church
Resources
Larry W. Milroy


1939 - 2019
Larry W. Milroy Obituary
Larry W. Milroy

West Des Moines - Larry William Milroy, 80, passed away March 4, 2019 at Fountain West Health Care Center in West Des Moines, IA. Visitation will begin at 10 AM., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, followed by a service beginning at 11 AM. Private interment will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Larry is survived by his son, John and wife, Brenda Milroy of Hawarden, IA; daughter, Margaret Milroy of West Des Moines; daughter-in-law, Janae Sovine of Craig, CO; seven grandchildren; three great grandsons and one great granddaughter; siblings, Raymond (Paula) Milroy, Francis Milroy and Donna (Mike) Lindauer; and his longtime companion, Mary Kerns. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph B. Puckett; his mother, Charlotte Cole; step-father, Theodore Milroy; son, William "Paul" Milroy, and siblings, Anna, Theodore and Russell.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America or the American Legion. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for and expanded obituary and online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019
