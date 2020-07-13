Larry Wares
Pleasantville - Larry D. Wares was born on August 10, 1936 in Knoxville, Iowa the youngest of five children to Oda and Edna Wares. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 8th at the age of 83.
Larry was a graduate of Pleasantville High School in 1953. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1954 and then in the US Army in 1957. He was honorably discharged in November 1961. Larry met his wife Gertrude (Baumgartl) while serving in the Army in Germany. They were united in marriage on February 19, 1958 in Schwetzigen, Germany. The couple moved to the United States in 1959 and lived in Virginia until moving to Pleasantville in 1961.
The couple had two children, George and Heidi. Larry worked at the VA hospital in Knoxville until his retirement. Larry and Gertrude were active members of the Church of Christ in Pleasantville. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, fishing, the Chicago Cubs, woodworking and doing other projects in his garage. He and his wife Gertrude were two of the biggest Central Softball fans. His greatest joy though was spending time with his family.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gertrude, daughter Heidi Hendricks, brothers Jack and Donald, sisters Margie Bennett and Jeanie Walston.
He is survived by his son George Wares (Alicia O'Brien) of Pella, granddaughters Kristin Wares Scott of Pleasantville and Suzanne VandeKamp (Josh) of Norwalk, great granddaughters Siena Scott, Madelyn and Emersyn VandeKamp, son-in-law Mark Hendricks (Rebecca), and many other friends and relatives.
Due to State and Federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time but there will be a memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to either Central College Softball Program or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Mason Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com
