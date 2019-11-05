|
Lars Peder Boerre
Urbandale - Lars Peder Boerre of Urbandale, Iowa died on November 2, 2019, at the age of 64, after a hard-fought 137 day battle following a double lung transplant, but his larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines, with funeral services following at 11:00 am.
Please see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019