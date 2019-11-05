Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
925 Jordan Creek Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lars Boerre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lars Peder Boerre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lars Peder Boerre Obituary
Lars Peder Boerre

Urbandale - Lars Peder Boerre of Urbandale, Iowa died on November 2, 2019, at the age of 64, after a hard-fought 137 day battle following a double lung transplant, but his larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines, with funeral services following at 11:00 am.

Please see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lars's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -