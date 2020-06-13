Lary LasswellSpirit Lake - Lary Lasswell was born on September 5, 1938, in Keokuk, IA, the son of Alberta and Frank Lasswell. He spent his youth in Fort Madison. He was a star athlete at Fort Madison High School lettering in football, basketball, track, and baseball.After graduating from high school, he spent one year at the University of Iowa and became a freshman letter winner in baseball. Family responsibilities caused Lary to withdraw from college after 1 year.Upon moving to Des Moines in 1961, Lary entered a career in sales at AB Dick Company. He would eventually become sales manager and office manager of the Chicago based offset press company.After many years at AB Dick, he joined the Paper Corporation in Des Moines in a sales role. Lary retired from the Paper Corporation in 2000 to open his own paper manufacturing and distribution company.Lary enjoyed playing golf, making golf clubs, and rebuilding salvaged vehicles. Lary was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Jerry Emerson, and brother-in-law Rod Stevens. He is survived by his wife Janean, children Del Lasswell of Urbandale, Iowa and Lory (Rudy) Aguero of Muscatine, Iowa, and Jill Pfannebecker of Spirit Lake, Iowa and Corey (Tammy) Ross of Des Moines, Iowa, grandchildren, Stephanie (Jesse) Miller, Shannon (Lucas) Jones, Adam Lasswell, Christopher Aguero, Sam Lasswell, Ellie Pfannebecker, Derek Pfannebecker, great-grandchildren, Lilly and Hudson Lasswell, Amelia and Jacoby Jones, sister Judy Stevens and brother, Tim (Terry) Lasswell and many nieces, nephews, and friends.The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the Merle Hay Funeral Home with internment immediately following at Highland Memory Gardens. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the funeral at the Ridgemont Event Center, 7400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA