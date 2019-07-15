Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel
Sixth and Marshall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lathen Ely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lathen Ely


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lathen Ely Obituary
Lathen Ely

Boone - Lathen Ely, age 48 of Boone, died suddenly at his home on July 10, 2019.

Following his wishes, Lathen has been cremated and a family burial of his cremains will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m., where the family will be present from 6 until 8 p.m.

In memory of Lathen, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.