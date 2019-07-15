|
Lathen Ely
Boone - Lathen Ely, age 48 of Boone, died suddenly at his home on July 10, 2019.
Following his wishes, Lathen has been cremated and a family burial of his cremains will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m., where the family will be present from 6 until 8 p.m.
In memory of Lathen, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 15, 2019