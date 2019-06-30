Services
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaToya Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaToya R. Wallace


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaToya R. Wallace Obituary
LaToya R. Wallace, 37, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:26 AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Pastor Robert Bell will officiate.

Friends and Family are invited to LaToya's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to LaToya's Children's Education Fund, checks payable to Liza Herzberg.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
Download Now