Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ankeny - Laura B Hoover, 89, of Ankeny, Iowa died of cancer June 7th at Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines.

A Memorial visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday June 22, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery 4208 North Ankeny Blvd. in Ankeny.

Laura was a 1947 grad of Ankeny High School. For many years was employed at John Deere Credit Union & a member of Ankeny New Hope Chapter of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Hoover & son Don Hoover.

Survived by daughter Julie (Tom) Bethel of Burnsville, MN & son David (Cindi) Hoover of Ankeny; Brother Paul ( Sue) Aunspach of Ankeny; sisters-in-law Rachon Aunspach of Des Moines and Ardith (Ron) Brown of Polk City; 4 grandchildren, Todd (Paula) & Andy (Pam) Bethel, Lisa Ames & Aaron Hoover (Lexy Nuzum); 9 great-grandchildren, Rylee (Shane) McCormick; Eva & Mark Ames, Gus & Mia Hoover, Emily, Hannah, Tommy & Sydney Bethel and 1 great-great grandchild Liam McCormick.

Memorial contributions in her name may be sent to Kavanagh Hospice House at 900 56th St, Des Moines, Iowa 50312.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019
