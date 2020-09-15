1/1
Laura Jean Riggle
Laura Jean Riggle

Des Moines - Laura Jean Riggle, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and faithful friend went home to be with Jesus on September 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19th at Grace Baptist Church, 112 County Line Road. Laura will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
