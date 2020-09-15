Laura Jean Riggle
Des Moines - Laura Jean Riggle, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and faithful friend went home to be with Jesus on September 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19th at Grace Baptist Church, 112 County Line Road. Laura will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
