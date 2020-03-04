Resources
Laura Lee Ballard


1954 - 2020
Laura Lee Ballard Obituary
Laura Lee Ballard

Corinth, MS - Laura Lee Ballard, 65 of Corinth, MS passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Mrs. Ballard was born December 3, 1954 in New Orleans, LA to Joseph Delaney, Jr. and Mamie Childs Delaney Applewhite. She worked at EDS in Des Moines, IA for 15 years and Total Petroleum in Memphis, TN for 17 years. Laura is survived by her sons, Clayton Bice and wife Shelli of Runnells, IA and Lonnie Pryor of Des Moines, IA; her 5 grandchildren, Shianne Bice, Maci Bice, Jerzi Bice, Kolby Hutchinson and Lindsay Bellard; 2 great grandchildren; her sister, Ilene Delaney-Pell of St. Bernard, La; her boyfriend, Joe Lawton of Corinth, MS She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dhana Pryor; her father, Joseph Delaney, Jr.; her mother, Mamie Childs Delaney Applewhite and her brothers, Stephan Delaney, Arthur Delaney and Michael Delaney. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Laura Lee Ballard. Per Laura's request, there will be no services.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
