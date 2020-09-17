Laura Marie Poresky
Des Moines - Laura M. Poresky, supervisor of period clothing at Living History Farms, passed away from abdominal cancer on September 15, 2020, at her home in Des Moines, attended by her mother and her sister. She was born in Ithaca, NY on April 7, 1972, the daughter of Robert and Barbara Poresky, and came to Manhattan, KS at the age of 4 months when her father joined the faculty at Kansas State University.
Laura started her costume career in high school with the Society for Creative Anachronism which enjoys renaissance style activities. She graduated from Coe College and was a Theater Major. Laura received her Master's Degree in Textiles and Clothing from Iowa State University. She worked at Old Cow Town in Wichita, Kansas for several years before moving to Des Moines. Laura started working at Living History Farms in 2002. She was responsible for all the costuming for interpreters. She made sure the interpreters wore period appropriate clothing and sewed most of it herself. Visitors to Living History Farms can see her work as they talk to the interpreters at the 1850 Farm, the 1870's Village and the 1900 Farm. She worked until the time she went in to the hospital. Laura says, "If you saw a woman in long skirts on a yellow bicycle riding around Des Moines, that was me."
Laura participated in the Drake University Community Choir, ushered at Hoyt Sherman and spent time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. She was involved with MOMCC (Midwest Open Air Museums Coordinating Council), ALFHAM (Association for Living History, Farm and Agricultural Museums), the Des Moines Area Barn and Contra Dance, and attended the Chrononaut Cotillion which included the Brass Gears Adventures Society and the Des Moines Science Fiction Society.
Laura is survived by her mother, Barbara Poresky; sister, Pamela Baker; her two cats, Gatsby and Lilly; uncles, Brian (Kathy) Keebaugh, Gregory (Becky) Keebaugh, Richard Poresky and Donald Poresky; cousins, Zachary Keebaugh, Amanda (Petra) Steinke, Rachel (Michael) Windsparger and Timothy Keebaugh. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Poresky; her grandparents; and her first cat, LadyCat.
Cremation will occur with scattering to take place at Glendale Cemetery. Any memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Living History Farms in loving memory of Laura.
.