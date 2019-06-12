|
|
Laura R. Ward
Ankeny - Laura Ward, 62, passed away on June 9, 2019, at Taylor House in Des Moines. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Donald and Mary Kinney.
Laura worked as a supervisor for the Disability Determination Services Bureau. She enjoyed spending time at the family lake home in Alexandria, MN, equestrian activities and attending horse jumping competitions.
Laura is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jon; sons, Nicholas (fiancée Janelle) and Nathan Ward; brother, Doug (Marianne "Muffin") Kinney; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Russell and Jackie.
Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E. 1st St, Ankeny. The family will receive visitors from 4:00-5:30 p.m., also at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church and Animal Lifeline of Iowa, in loving memory of Laura.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 12, 2019