Laura (Signini) Sciachitano
Laura (Signini) Sciachitano

Des Moines - Laura Signini Sciachitano 98 years old, passed away on July 5th, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living.

Laura was born August 26, 1921, in London, England, and was one of three children. She had a sister Rosetta and a brother Alphonso. Their parents were Carlos and Josephine Signini.

Laura met her husband Joe Sciachitano at the 'Astoria Dance Hall' while he was serving in the Air Force. They married a year later on her 23rd birthday. Laura was always proud to be a GI Bride. After Joe served his country he returned to Des Moines IA in 1945. Laura didn't join him until a year later. Laura and Joe were inseparable; they square danced, went to Prairie Meadows, traveled and had their many daily routines.

After 64 years of marriage her husband died in 2008. A piece of Laura went with him; she lost a best friend and companion. They had no children and her interest in many of the things they shared was gone. She tried to stay active with her new daily responsibilities, thinking that Joe would want things that way. After she broke her hip at 96 years old she moved into Prairie Hills Assisted living until her passing.

Laura lost her parents at a young age, her mother passed away from cancer when Laura was only 11years old, her dad passed away 7 years later after the trolley car they were on was bombed during WWII.

She is survived by her brother in law Victor Sciachitano and sister in law Mary Jean (Villarillo) Sciachitano, along with over 50 nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Glendale Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it is required that any visitor wear a mask and follow the 6 foot distancing.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
