Laura Simonis
Des Moines - Laura Cathleen (Hogan) Simonis beloved wife, daughter, sister and good friend courageously ended her battle with cancer on November 30, 2019 at the age of 41. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale from 4:00pm-7:00pm with a Rosary starting at 3:30pm and a Vigil Service at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Church beginning at 10:30am. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery.
Laura was born January 7, 1978 to James F. and Rebecca (Willwerth) Hogan in Anamosa, IA. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1996. Laura received her Bachelors and Masters Degree in social work from St. Ambrose University. She worked for the past 15 years for Wells Fargo Bank. Laura enjoyed volunteering at St. Pius X Catholic Church with her husband Alan, singing, cooking, crafting, sewing, traveling and also her game nights with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish the memories in their hearts and minds, her husband of 5 years Alan; parents James F. and Rebecca Hogan; mother and father in law Roger and Mary Simonis; siblings Dominic (Karen) Hogan, Elizabeth (Lee) Strang, Michaela (Matthew) Dietrich, Sister Maria Stefania Hogan, Ben (Hilary) Hogan; 10 nieces; 9 nephews, with one on the way along with numerous aunts, uncles and countless cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019