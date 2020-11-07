Laura SlycordDes Moines/De Soto - Laura Veal Slycord (Parker) met her Savior November 4, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's. She was born to Frank and Daisy Parker and was born in the Redfield, Iowa. She attended Iowa Methodist Nursing School where earned a Registered Nurse degree. She was the Occupational Nurse at Meredith Publishing for over 30 years when she retired.Laura married Robert Veal on June 20,1952 and together had four children: Catherine Veal, Robert Jr. Veal (Tami), Karen(Kade) Veal and Eric Veal (Donna). She became a widow when Robert Veal passed and became a single Mother in 1964. She later married Robert Slycord and together they enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Arizona.Laura is breast cancer survivor, was an avid quilter and enjoyed spending time with her four Grandchildren: Leah Palso Long (David) Austin Veal, Brennen Veal and Aston Kate Veal. Our Mother took us on yearly family vacations pulling a fold down trailer across the U.S., and stopped at every scenic over look she found!Laura is reunited with both parents, Sisters Leah Starry, Mary Garner and her Brother Richard Parker , Husbands Roberts Veal and Robert Slycord. She is survived by her Children and Brother Edra Parker.The family is having a private intimate grave side service.