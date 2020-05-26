|
|
Lauree Deal
Bagley - Private graveside services for Lauree Deal, 87, of Bagley, will be held May 29, 2020 at Dodge Township Cemetery, Bagley, Iowa. Friends may view the graveside service on Facebook Live Streaming on Slininger-Schroeder Facebook Page starting at 10am Friday, May 29, 2020.
Lauree is survived by daughter Kathleen Deal, (Mark Hauge) of Bagley and Stanhope, daughter Donna Deardorff (Kevin) of Ames, and daughter Carol Eilers (Dave) of Grimes; five grandchildren: Lucas (Amber) Deardorff, Betsy (Nick) Crist, Devin (Shanna) Eilers, Karen Lauree Eilers, Chelsea Eilers and great grandchildren Elaina, Natalya, and Elijah Deardorff, and Henry and Elizabeth Crist. She is survived by beloved nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson 515-386-2171
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 28, 2020