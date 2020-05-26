Resources
More Obituaries for Lauree Deal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauree Deal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauree Deal Obituary
Lauree Deal

Bagley - Private graveside services for Lauree Deal, 87, of Bagley, will be held May 29, 2020 at Dodge Township Cemetery, Bagley, Iowa. Friends may view the graveside service on Facebook Live Streaming on Slininger-Schroeder Facebook Page starting at 10am Friday, May 29, 2020.

Lauree is survived by daughter Kathleen Deal, (Mark Hauge) of Bagley and Stanhope, daughter Donna Deardorff (Kevin) of Ames, and daughter Carol Eilers (Dave) of Grimes; five grandchildren: Lucas (Amber) Deardorff, Betsy (Nick) Crist, Devin (Shanna) Eilers, Karen Lauree Eilers, Chelsea Eilers and great grandchildren Elaina, Natalya, and Elijah Deardorff, and Henry and Elizabeth Crist. She is survived by beloved nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson 515-386-2171
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -