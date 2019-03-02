|
Laurel Edens
Fort Myers - Laurel "Laurie" Edens died as a result of an automobile accident in Ft. Myers, FL on February 21st, 2019.
Laurie was born April 21st, 1945 in Virginia, Minnesota, the daughter of Ervin and Ruth Upton. She grew up in Mason City, Iowa and graduated from Newman High School. She attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Laurie was united in marriage to Bill Edens on May 21st, 1987. She was a fulltime homemaker, devoted wife and mother who treasured her family and made them her first priority. Laurie was an adventurous and inquisitive person who loved to take cruises and travel with friends and family. She loved to sail into the sunset or just walk on the beach. She had a zest for life and a genuine curiosity.
Laurie is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Edens. She is also survived by her children Todd, Aaron (Mary Kay) and James Chambers; step children Mary Ann Edens, Bill (Heather) Edens and Susie Barrett; grandchildren Cody, Steffen and Sawyer Chambers; Colton and Morgan Chambers; Sam and Faye Ellen Edens; and Piper, Brady and Jagger Barrett; sister Rosann (Marv) Sherrill. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Laurie was preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Ruth Upton, and by her brother Daniel Upton (Vietnam).
Laurie and Bill were longtime Marshalltown residents, splitting their time in retirement between Marshalltown, Iowa and Ft. Myers, Florida, where they have many great friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Chapin Food Bank, 3760 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901 in memory of Laurie.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 2, 2019