Laurel Gene Weaver
Ames - Laurel Gene Weaver of Ames, IA passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, at Green Hills Retirement Center. A visitation will be held at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th Street, Ames, IA) Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 1:00p.m., with funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Kent Cemetery in Brooklyn, IA.
Laurel was born October 10, 1942, in Marengo, IA to Howard and Alma (Haman) Weaver. The family lived on a farm in the Ladora area. This is where he started school. Later they moved to a farm north of Brooklyn where he attended Poweshiek County Schools. He graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1960. Laurel attended Iowa State University for 1 year and then moved to Boulder, Colorado where his brother was living. After working at a woodworking shop in Boulder for 3 years, the Army called. He spent about 13 months in Korea. (He was a company clerk. He said he replaced Radar O'Reilly but we don't know if he mailed any jeeps home….)
After coming back from the Army, Laurel spent another year at Iowa State. He worked at Western Electric in Omaha, NE. While in Omaha, he met Sylvia (Sam) DeGolier. They married in August 1968 and later divorced in 1981.
Laurel and his wife moved back to Ames in 1969. He returned to Iowa State to finish his degree. While attending school he worked at a couple of TV shops. He was always fascinated with electronics. In fact he started working on TV's when he was in high school. He graduated from Iowa State with an Associate degree in Electronics in May 1973.
He worked for the 3M Company in Ames for about 7 years and then for the City of Ames at the Power Plant. After working there for 27 years he retired.
He had many hobbies - rebuilding an antique car, repairing computers, rebuilding motorcycles, etc., etc., etc.
Laurel is survived by his brother, Gerald (Deloris); two nieces and two nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Parkinson Disease Association.
