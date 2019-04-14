Services
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th Street
Clear Lake, IA 50428
641-357-2193
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th St.
Clear Lake, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Galilean Lutheran Church
4454 255th St.
Clear Lake, IA
Lauren Ronald Simonson


Lauren Ronald Simonson Obituary
Lauren Ronald Simonson

Clear Lake, IA. - Lauren Ronald Simonson, 76, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Huntersville, NC.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4thSt., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Clear Lake Public Library or Galilean Lutheran Church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4thSt., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193.

ColonialChapels.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019
