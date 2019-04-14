|
Lauren Ronald Simonson
Clear Lake, IA. - Lauren Ronald Simonson, 76, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Huntersville, NC.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4thSt., Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to Clear Lake Public Library or Galilean Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019