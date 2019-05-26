|
|
Laurence Jensen
Des Moines - Laurence N. Jensen, 97, died in the company of his family on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Heritage Hall rehabilitation center in Leesburg, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy, two children, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Mr. Jensen was born to Anton and Jorgine Jensen on Oct. 6, 1921 in Abkaer, Denmark. After arriving at Ellis Island on Aug. 30, 1924, he and his family settled near Des Moines, Iowa. Mr. Jensen married Dorothy on Feb. 17, 1946 in Madrid, Iowa where they raised two children.
After farming in Iowa until 1986, Mr. Jensen became a massage therapist for the Golden Door Spa near San Diego, California. While working for the Golden Door, Mr. Jensen toured the world twice on the famous Queen Elizabeth II cruise ship.
Mr. Jensen was a great fan of Glenn Miller's music and he loved playing tennis and golf. He adored his wife Dorothy and was a proud father of his son Richard Jensen (Deborrah) and his daughter Barbara El-Osta (Hisham).
Mr. Jensen's family will hold a memorial service in July to honor his life.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019