Lauryn Charlotte Freundl
Johnston - Lauryn Charlotte Freundl, 13, passed away October 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be postponed until Saturday, April 17 at 11:00 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, IA.
Lauryn was born April 17, 2007 in Des Moines, IA to Kirt and Jescica Freundl.
Lauryn loved playing games and spending time with her sisters and attending school at Summit Middle School in Johnston, IA. Lauryn also loved spending time relaxing in her pool, traveling in her RV to the lake so she could hold frogs all day, cuddling with her puppies Charlie and Oscar, playing UNO, raising and releasing butterflies at the pond, and going to the pet store. She brought so much love and light to all who knew her.
She is survived by her parents, Kirt and Jescica Freundl; her sisters, Natalie and Olivia Freundl; grandparents, Erich and Tami (Adams) Lage and Keith and Cherie (Turek) Freundl; great-grandmothers, Marjorie Adams and Jan Lage; aunts and uncles, Adriel Lage, Erica and Jeremy Richards, Kyle and Kim Freundl, Amity and Doyle Fritts, April and Pat Quigley, Keenan Freundl, Kent Freundl; and cousins, Erich Lage, Nuria Richards, Jack Richards, Judah Richards, Asa Richards, Jacob Freundl, Elijah Freundl, Nibret Freundl, Arien Fritts, Aliya Fritts, Ethan Fritts, Isaac Fritts, Brady Quigley, Riley Quigley, Alexus Donkers, Mason Freundl, and Miles Freundl.
.
Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to our church family at Christ's Church at Fox Creek and to all of the nurses, teachers and associates that provided so much love and compassion towards Lauryn and our family. We will treasure your kindness forever.