Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
LaVera Nadine Wade Belken Obituary
LaVera Nadine Wade Belken

Des Moines - LaVera Nadine Belken, 86, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. "Nadine" was born on August 4, 1932 in Des Moines to Vera Bentley Wade and Coy Edison Wade. She married the love of her life, Harold Keith Belken, on November 4, 1950 at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. To this union was born George (Jan) Belken, Jeannine (Michael) McDaniel, Judith Belken and Michael Belken.

Those left to cherish her memory include her 4 children, 5 granddaughters, 3 great grand-children, and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Donald Wade and an infant sister, Jeannine Wade.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Nadine will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery. The family invites you to a luncheon following the burial at Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center, 2100 SE 5th Street.

The family suggest memorial contributions may be directed to the Harold & Nadine Memorial Scholarship at the Des Moines Area Community College Foundation, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd. Bldg. 22, Ankeny, IA 5023 or by calling 515-964-6229.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
