|
|
Laverne Arnold Tibben
Stuart - Laverne Arnold Tibben, 87, of Stuart, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Stuart Community Care Center. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter. Burial with military honors will be held following the service in South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Laverne Tibben Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 2, 2019