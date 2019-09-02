Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Dexter, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Tibben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne Arnold Tibben


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne Arnold Tibben Obituary
Laverne Arnold Tibben

Stuart - Laverne Arnold Tibben, 87, of Stuart, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Stuart Community Care Center. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter. Burial with military honors will be held following the service in South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Laverne Tibben Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now