Services
Carson-Stapp Funeral Home
406 3rd St NE
Dayton, IA 50530
(515) 547-2512
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
United Methodist Church
210 3rd St.
Pilot Mound, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
210 3rd St.
Pilot Mound, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LaVerne Johnson Obituary
LaVerne Johnson

Clive and Pilot Mound - LaVerne I. Johnson, 80, of Clive and Pilot Mound, Iowa, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

A Celebration of Life for LaVerne will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Pilot Mound, Iowa with Pastor Philip Berger and Pastor Chris Waddle officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Pilot Mound. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be left to: Pilot Mound United Methodist Church - 210 3rd St., Pilot Mound, IA 50223, Rockwell City United Methodist Church - 333 Brower St., Rockwell City, IA 50579, or the Rockwell City Rotary Club - 223 3rd St., Rockwell City, IA 50579, in Memory of LaVerne Johnson.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now