LaVerne Johnson
Clive and Pilot Mound - LaVerne I. Johnson, 80, of Clive and Pilot Mound, Iowa, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
A Celebration of Life for LaVerne will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Pilot Mound, Iowa with Pastor Philip Berger and Pastor Chris Waddle officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Pilot Mound. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be left to: Pilot Mound United Methodist Church - 210 3rd St., Pilot Mound, IA 50223, Rockwell City United Methodist Church - 333 Brower St., Rockwell City, IA 50579, or the Rockwell City Rotary Club - 223 3rd St., Rockwell City, IA 50579, in Memory of LaVerne Johnson.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019