LaVerne "Pinky" Madsen
Winterset - Pinky died Monday, March 4, 2019 at West Bridge Care and Rehab in Winterset, she was 91.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset with a visitation/luncheon to immediately follow. A private family burial will be held in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul Lutheran Church and online condolences can be left at ochiltree.com.
Pinky is survived by her children, Greg (Carol) Madsen of Nevada and Connie (Doug) Jackson of Fort Collins, CO; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Jennie Egger; her husband, Gene Madsen in 2014 and her brother, Herbert "Bud" (Norma) Egger.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019