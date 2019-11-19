|
Lavina Smock
Ankeny - Lavina Ione Smock, 67, passed away November 16, 2019, in Ankeny, IA.
Lavina was born in Minnesota on September 19, 1952 to Max and Belva (Harris) Lewis. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Smock on October 11, 1971. They were blessed with two children.
Lavina enjoyed crocheting, reading and researching her family history through genealogy. She took great pride in researching her family history. In support of this passion, Ken and Lavina took day trips to cemeteries and county court houses.
Lavina is survived by the love of her life, Ken, children James and Angela, grandchildren Alyssa, Vanessa, Ashlyn and Alston "Aj", and sisters Eleanor Ford and Janet "John" Foster.
Lavina was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Grace, Alice and Evelyn, and brothers Marvin and Clifford.
