LaVonne "Bonnie" Deneson
Johnston - Bonnie passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Mercy Hospice in Johnston on July 22, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born May 2, 1929 and raised on a farm in Cherokee County, Iowa. After graduating from high school, she worked as a medical secretary in Des Moines. Bonnie was swept off her feet by Paul Deneson. They settled in Des Moines and later moved to Johnston, IA. They were married for 63 years before his passing in 2012. She is survived by her two children: Paul (Cyndi) Deneson Jr. and Jean (Don) Kohles; five grandchildren: Kelly, Bret, Amy, Kim and Derek; and four great-grandchildren.
She goes to join her husband, Paul; parents Harry C. and Letha (Niles) Hazen; step-mother Hazel (McNally) Hazen; and great-grandson Beckham Deneson.
Bonnie was devoted to her family. She never missed a baptism, graduation, play, dance recital, hockey game, basketball game or wedding. Bonnie was a member of the VFW Auxiliary; the Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary where she served as the Grand President of Iowa; and volunteered thousands of hours at the VA hospitals. She taught us to love our country, appreciate our freedom, and respect our flag. Bonnie loved Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, jitterbugging and swing dancing with her husband, playing cards with her girlfriends, bowling, dogs, coffee with her neighbors, road trips with souvenir shops, preparing home-cooked meals with family favorites and anything made with chocolate. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. We will miss her big bright smile, sparkling blue eyes, giggles, loving nature, and hugs.
The funeral will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway on August 2, 2019 at 9 AM. Burial will follow at 11 AM at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019