Lavonne Halstead Miller
Adel - Lavonne Halstead Miller was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Lyle Denver Halstead and Christina Nielson Halstead on March 16, 1935. She grew up in Emmetsburg and graduated from Emmetsburg High School in 1953. Following high school, Lavonne attended and graduated from Broadlawns School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1956.
Lavonne married Lloyd Marvin Miller August 12, 1956 in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Lloyd and Lavonne had three beautiful daughters, Linda Susan, Debra Ann, and Margo Helen. She began her nursing career at St. Luke's Methodist Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the Internal Medicine Specialty. She transitioned into the School of Nursing as a clinical instructor enjoying working with students.
Lavonne continued her nursing career in several other locations, as Lloyd's work took them. Her nursing roles included being a private duty nurse in Cherokee, Iowa. She was part-time supervisor of nursing at Monmouth Community hospital in Illinois. She returned to Broadlawns Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa to continue her profession as nurse manager for the medical/surgical floor and post anesthesia care unit. She culminated her career with being the director of case management at Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Lavonne was also one of the founders of the nursing case managers of Iowa. Following retirement, she traveled for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association doing on site reviews of case management policies and procedures for offices in the Midwest and the East Coast. After retirement she also enjoyed several years of volunteering in the surgery waiting room for UnityPoint Health Des Moines. She enjoyed working in many hospital areas caring for the patients, with her favorite being the emergency room in Monmouth.
During their retirement Lavonne and Lloyd enjoyed living in rural Adel, with the many deer, wildlife, and countless trees. Lavonne had many hobbies including making greeting cards, sewing, reading, working with plants, and making exquisite craft items. Christmas was a special time; she made many decorations and ornaments year-round with Christmas in mind. She loved participating and attending her children and grandchildren's activities.
Lavonne was an active member of Valley United Methodist Church in West Des Moines, holding various leadership roles over the years, including involvement in "No Room at the Inn", the church's annual Nativity display. She was a forty-eight-year member of P.E.O., Chapter JY, where she served in many offices throughout her membership. She was also an active honorary member of West Des Moines Kiwanis Club, Des Moines Gyro Club, and Waukee Friendship Circle.
Lavonne passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Edgewater Community in West Des Moines, Iowa. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Linda Susan (Bryan) Murray of Monmouth, IL, Debra Ann (David) Garver of Bessemer, PA, Margo Helen (Steven) Bobst of St. Charles, IA; five grandchildren, Bailey Bobst, Denise Garver, Katherine (Gregg) Lester, Laurence Bailey, and David Garver; and one great-granddaughter, Sawyer Lavonne Lester; one brother, Lyle Joseph (Janet) Halstead; two sisters, Catherine (Donald) Shields, and Karen (Mike) Schanon; and sister-in-law, Pat Halstead; extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother Frank Halstead.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic recommendations a private graveside service will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Valley United Methodist Church Foundation at 4201 Ashworth Road West Des Moines, Iowa 50265 or Iowa P.E.O. Centennial Award, P.E.O Executive Offices, Treasurer Dept, 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines, Iowa 50312. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020