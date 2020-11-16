Lawrence "Larry" Campbell
Indianola - Family services for Lawrence "Larry" Campbell, 86, who passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, will be held Friday, November 20, 2020. You may join the family on our Live Stream starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 20 located on Larry's obituary page of our website. A Public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church, 1700 West 2nd Ave, in Indianola. Burial will follow services at the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
