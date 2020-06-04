Lawrence Charles Schwinger
Stuart - Lawrence Charles Schwinger, 70 of Stuart passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home in Stuart. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Tuesday, June 9th at the First Congregational Church in Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 10th at the First Congregational Church in Stuart. Burial will be at South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Larry Schwinger Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Larry was born on March 15, 1950 to Milton and LuElla (Ziesman) Schwinger in Eldora, Iowa. Larry grew up in Eldora and attended Eldora Schools graduating with the class of 1968. Following graduation he attended the University of Iowa, where his love of science and astronomy flourished. Larry later attended NIACC and lastly graduating from Simpson College in Indianola. Larry met the love of his life Jolene Schmidt in 1974 and the two were united in marriage on July 26, 1975. The couple made their home in Stuart where Larry began teaching science in 1974. On March 25, 1984 they welcomed their son, John to the family.
Larry taught science at Stuart-Menlo and West Central Valley High School until his retirement in the spring of 2008. He headed up the Science Fair Program for many of those years. The Science Fair was lifelong passion for Larry as him and Jolene would escort a number of students to state, national and international Science Fairs. In 1994, Larry started Schwinger Lawn Service, taking pride in beautifying the Stuart and surrounding communities. His son John continues the operation of his father's business to this day. Larry was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Stuart where he served on many different boards throughout the years. Later in life Larry was involved on photography, continued his love for astronomy and joined with a group of gentleman from church in their gun club known as the "Gateway Keepers". Most of all Larry treasured time he was able to spend with his son, John, grandchildren, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and LuElla Schwinger; loving wife, Jolene Schwinger; and father-in-law, Harry Schmidt.
Larry leaves behind his son, John (Kelly) Schwinger of Stuart; grandchildren: Keagan, Oaklan, Arbor and Rainey Schwinger and Jadon and Kade Wilson; mother-in-law, Eloise Schmidt of Greene; sisters-in-law, Janet (Kenny) Feckers and Janell (Merle) Ridder; and a host of extended family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.