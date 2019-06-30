|
Lawrence Everett
New Sharon - Lawrence Everett, 98, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.
Lawrence William Everett, the youngest of five children born to Fred and Mildred (Fox) Everett, was born November 2, 1920, at his parents' farm near Lacey, Iowa. He graduated from Lacey High School in 1938. He worked on the farm until beginning a two-year agriculture program at Iowa State College in 1940.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in September 1942 and was called to active duty February 23, 1943. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and served as a bombardier in a B-24. He was assigned to the 8th Air Force, 458th Bomber Group, 753rd and then 755th Squadron, lead crew. He flew 29 missions and received several medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). He returned to the U.S. for short assignments after V.E. Day and was inactivated in October 1945. He was promoted to Captain while in the inactive reserves.
He enrolled in the Farm Operation B.S. program at Iowa State College in the fall of 1945. He lived at the Alumni Hall residence and was president of the YMCA, where he met Beverly George who was president of the YWCA. Together they developed life-long friendships with other couples brought together through the "Y." They married June 15, 1947, after Beverly graduated and remained at ISC until Lawrence completed his degree in 1948.
They moved to a farm owned by Lawrence's mother near Lacey, Iowa in spring 1948. They lived on that farm until building a house on a nearby acreage in 1978 where they lived the rest of their lives. They gradually expanded their farming operation with both rented and purchased land. From his uncle Frank Everett he continued a side-business of growing and selling watermelons, cantaloupe and more, operated via roadside stand on Highway 63.
Lawrence was active with 4-H, the North Mahaska School Board, Lacey Methodist Church Board, Farm Bureau which included being the Mahaska County Farm Bureau President and a director on the State Farm Bureau Board. He also belonged to the Mahaska County Land Fill Commission, Mahaska County Hospital Board of Trustees (23 years), Ruritan, and the Oskaloosa Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee. Lawrence was an avid supporter of Iowa State University.
He was honored with the 4-H Alumni Award and the Junior Chamber of Commerce Young Farmer Award.
While serving on the Mahaska Health Board of Trustees, Lawrence helped develop the Hospice Serenity House.
He is survived by five children: Leslie Everett (Lois), Falcon Heights, MN; George Everett (Anna), Casselberry, FL ; Rebecca Sinkler (Jack), Montezuma, IA; Gordon Everett (Barbara), Lake Stevens, WA; Floyd Everett, New Sharon, IA; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three nieces, and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Beth George Everett, his parents Fred and Mildred Fox Everett, two sisters Esther Everett and Alice Everett Truog and Alice's husband Vyron Truog, two brothers Jerry and Fred Everett, and brother-in-law Neal George and his wife, Helen. Lawrence has left behind many friends and family.
Memorial services for Lawrence will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at the Lacey United Methodist Church with Rev. Gordon Everett and Rev. Olivia Fabros officiating. As was Lawrence's wish, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Medical School. Burial will be held in Forest Cemetery at a later date. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Lacey United Methodist Church or the North Mahaska Education Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019