Lawrence "Larry" H. Kurth
Rochester, MN - Lawrence H. "Larry" Kurth, age 72, passed away, on Friday, June 14th at home after courageously battling many serious illnesses the last 30 years of his life.
Larry was born October 19, 1946 in Austin, MN to Arnold and Mary (Meyer) Kurth. Larry attended parochial school in Austin, MN and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1964. He continued his education at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Larry enlisted in the Army during his senior year of college. By doing so, he was allowed to complete his final year of college and earned a B.S. in Arts and Science in May of 1968.
Larry married his high school sweetheart, Lonna Jean (Ingram), on June 29,1968 at St. Edward's church in Austin, MN. In October of that year, Larry began his commitment to the United States Army and eventually served 13 months in Vietnam. Larry completed his military service in May of 1970. That same year, he and Lonna moved to Omaha, Nebraska where Larry attended Creighton Pharmacy School while Lonna worked as a Registered Nurse. Larry graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. After pharmacy school, Larry worked in various independent pharmacies in Omaha. Larry and Lonna had a goal of owning their own drug store. In 1979, after a thorough search, they settled in Des Moines, Iowa where Larry purchased Ward East Side Pharmacy. In 1984, Ward East Side Pharmacy moved to a brand-new building one block away. Along with the new building, Larry surprised Lonna with a doberman puppy, whom they called Eljay. Larry and Lonna successfully ran the business for 34 years.
Larry touched the lives of many of those who worked with him and also those who came into his neighborhood drugstore. They sold the drug store in 2013, retired, and relocated to Rochester, MN to be closer to family. Larry loved working, the Vikings, dobermans, his 1984 red Corvette, fishing, Amazon, crossword puzzles, collectables, but mostly he loved Lonna.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lonna; his sisters, Mary Kathryn Osmonson of Eagan, MN, and Annette (Rodney) Walker of Hastings, MN; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donald J. Ingram, Mari Ingram, Ron and Lisa Lenoch, Tom and Ariane Herberg, and Samuel and Adrienne Ingram; nephews, Stephen, Alexandar (Angie), Andrew, Erik, and Seth; nieces, Stacy, Christine, Amanda, Brekke, Audrey, and Grace; great nephew and nieces, Jack, Sydney, Thomas, Brayden, Isabelle, Richie, Isla, and Leon; and his beloved doberman, Abby. Larry will also be forever remembered by his numerous and dear friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Mary; sister, Patricia Ann; and his loving dobermans, Eljay, Murphy, and Elsa.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior the funeral and a luncheon will follow the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 22, 2019