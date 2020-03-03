Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
2926 Beaver Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Ihrig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Ihrig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Ihrig Obituary
Lawrence Ihrig

Urbandale, IA - Lawrence (Larry) Edward Ihrig, 73, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 4-7PM, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 5, 10AM, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Ave, Des Moines. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, The University of Iowa's Hospitals & Clinics, or Iowa Food Bank. If attending Mass services, canned good donations may be brought to the church. Visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -