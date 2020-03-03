|
Lawrence Ihrig
Urbandale, IA - Lawrence (Larry) Edward Ihrig, 73, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 4-7PM, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 5, 10AM, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Ave, Des Moines. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, The University of Iowa's Hospitals & Clinics, or Iowa Food Bank. If attending Mass services, canned good donations may be brought to the church. Visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020