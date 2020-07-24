Lawrence "Art" Iseminger
Mitchellville - Lawrence "Art" Iseminger, 83, passed away on July 22, 2020 at Mitchellville Care Center in Mitchellville, IA. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 8, 1937, son of Lawrence and Sylvia Iseminger.
Art was a member of the Elks Lodge in Pleasant Hill. He served in the Air Force for four years and was proud of his service to his country. Art enjoyed playing golf. He drove for Vitalis Truck Lines and retried from ABF in 1995.
Art is survived by his daughter, Tara (Scott) Haag; granddaughter, Nicole Haag, Jacob (Kaitlyn Danileson) Haag, Katie (Andy) Boyd and first wife, Judy Simpson. He is preceded in death by his second wife, Kathryn Iseminger; son, Terry Iseminger; sister Marlene (Larry) Gruver and his parents.
Per his request no formal services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family in loving memory of Art.
