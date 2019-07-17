|
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Breheny
Des Moines - Lawrence Joseph Breheny entered into eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18 at St. Anthony Parish Hall from 3-7 pm with a rosary service at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be Friday, July 19 at 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Larry was born in Keokuk, IA on June 11, 1935 to John and Mary Helen Breheny. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in Philosophy from St. Ambrose University and with a master's degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa. He worked 38 years for Catholic Charities in Des Moines serving as an adoption/foster care caseworker, family therapist, supervisor and executive director. Larry oversaw the establishment of St. Joseph Emergency Shelter and St. Mary Family Center in Des Moines and the domestic violence center in Council Bluffs. He helped resettle more than 6,000 refugees from Vietnam, Bosnia and the Sudan. Larry was also the first lay chancellor of the Des Moines Catholic Diocese. In retirement, Larry continued his service to others as a community outreach worker for Eyerly Ball.
With a listening ear and a compassionate heart, Larry was always present to people with his caring response and a sense of humor unlike any other.
Those blessed to have shared Larry's life include his wife of 57 years, Colleen; daughter, Teresa, and her husband Ed Kordick of West Des Moines, IA; daughter, Mary Beth, and her husband Mike Flanagan of Omaha, NE; sister, Jean Breheny of Madison WI; brother, Nick Breheny and his wife Colleen of Schaumburg, IL; grandchildren, Monica, Maria and Anthony Kordick, Colin Flanagan and great granddaughter, Madeline Brink.
Larry was preceded in death by his son, Bob, and his granddaughter, Katie Flanagan Brink.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Arbor Springs and Suncrest Hospice for the incredible loving care and kindness they showed to Larry and his family during his time at Arbor Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, St. Anthony Catholic Church or the .
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019