|
|
Lawrence Klyn
Pella - Lawrence Klyn was born on October 20, 1935 to Gerrit A. and Katherine (Vander Wiel) Klyn, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He graduated from Pella Christian Grade School. Lawrence was baptized at Otley CRC and made profession of faith at Bethel CRC in Oskaloosa. Lawrence served in the army as a Private First Class for 2 years.
Lawrence was united in marriage to Valda Marie Van Haaften on November 22, 1957 in Pella, Iowa. Lawrence and Valda were charter members of Calvary CRC, where Lawrence served as a deacon and elder. They were then charter members of Hope Reformed Presbyterian Church for the last 11 years. Lawrence worked various jobs and went on to sell tires for over 50 years before his retirement at age 75.
Lawrence enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes, railfanning, NASCAR, collecting die cast models, and listening to old records. He will be remembered as a devout Christian, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Valda, their children: Jeff Klyn and Kristie and Reverend Charles Muether; five grandchildren: Alex (Hilary and son Griffin) Klyn, Katelin Klyn, Lexi (Kyle) Hickman, Tanya (Jacob) Larson, and Susie Muether; his sister: Sylvia (Vander Molen) Langstraat of Pella, five brothers: Ray (Lois) Klyn of Pella, Marvin Klyn of Jenison, Michigan, Marion (Glenda) Klyn, Sidney (Mary) Klyn and Lester (Linda) Klyn all of Pella; sister-in-law Lois (John) Klyn; along with many nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Gerrit and Katherine Klyn; siblings and their spouses: Ruth (Henry) Vande Wall, Marge (Arthur) Sneller, Kenneth who died in infancy, John Klyn, Art (Betty) Klyn, and Gerald (Margaret) Klyn; and in-laws: Cecil (Sylvia) Vander Molen, Tony (Sylvia) Langstraat, Joyce (Les) Klyn, Angelyn (Ray) Klyn, and Phyllis (Marvin) Klyn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, February 21, at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 20, at Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Memorials may be given to Heidelberg Theological Seminary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 19, 2019