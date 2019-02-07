|
|
Lawrence Lalor
Adel - Lawrence Lalor, 74, formerly of Adel, Iowa passed away at the Iowa Veterans Home on January 31, 2019.
A graveside service for Lawrence will be held on Friday, February 8th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter at 11:00 a.m. with military honors taking place. The Mitchell Family Funeral home is caring for Lawrence and his family. 641-844-1234.
Lawrence was born June 15, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa to parents Melvin and Mary Louise (Beiga). He attended school at Holy Trinity and later went on to high school at Urbandale graduating in 1962. After high school Lawrence joined the United States Navy and served from 1962-1965. After leaving the service he worked as a carpet installer. Some of Lawrence's interests included motorcycles, model cars, and collecting knives.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 7, 2019