Lawrence McCaughey
Carlisle - Lawrence Andrew McCaughey, 85, passed away peacefully at Taylor House Hospice on July 12, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held July 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A memorial graveside burial will take place at Hartford Cemetery July 15, 2020 at 10:00AM.
Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dora McCaughey, three children; Mike McCaughey, Jean Jones, and Susan Cole, grandsons; Andy Jones, Gabe McCaughey, and Nick McCaughey, they were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brothers; Jan (Kathy) McCaughey and Ken (Val) McCaughey, and many nieces and nephews.
