Lawrence McCaughey
Lawrence McCaughey

Carlisle - Lawrence Andrew McCaughey, 85, passed away peacefully at Taylor House Hospice on July 12, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held July 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A memorial graveside burial will take place at Hartford Cemetery July 15, 2020 at 10:00AM.

Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dora McCaughey, three children; Mike McCaughey, Jean Jones, and Susan Cole, grandsons; Andy Jones, Gabe McCaughey, and Nick McCaughey, they were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brothers; Jan (Kathy) McCaughey and Ken (Val) McCaughey, and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
