LCDR (USN Retired) Oren Peterson, MDiv.
Des Moines - LCDR (USN Retired) Oren Arthur "Pete" Peterson, MDiv. died peacefully at the age of 91 in Des Moines, Iowa on June 10, 2019 with his wife and youngest son by his side. Pete was blessed with an extraordinary life and two fulfilling careers as a pilot in the U.S. Navy and as a Unitarian Universalist minister. A naval carrier pilot in the Korean War sometimes known as "Flaps," Pete was stationed in Washington, D.C.; Alameda, CA; Whiting Field, FL; Newport, RI; Norfolk, VA, and served on carriers USS Boxer, USS Saratoga, USS Lake Champlain, and USS Valley Forge with squadron VF-194. His last military posting was at the Defense Intelligence Agency where he served as a briefer for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Pete's military honors included the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals. After retiring from the military in 1968, Pete received his Masters of Divinity at Harvard Divinity School in 1971. Rev. Peterson served as the senior minister at Unitarian Universalist churches in Duxbury, MA; Eugene, OR; and Des Moines, IA, and was an interim minister in Germantown, PA; Honolulu, HI; Davis, CA; Canoga Park, CA; Tulsa, OK; Austin, TX; Iowa City, IA; Newton, MA; Kalamazoo, MI; Sun City, AZ; Summit, NJ; and Plymouth, NH.
Pete will be remembered for his sense of adventure, restlessness, and for his ability to skirt death and major injury on numerous occasions. While flying an AD Skyraider in Korea, he was shot down and ditched the aircraft in the Sea of Japan, surviving in the water before being recovered by a Navy rescue helicopter. While on a camping trip with son Thomas in the Minnesota boundary waters, a bear stole the pair's provisions. He built his own unlicensed camping trailer which perilously crossed the country twice, made a homemade scooter for his children after dumpster diving a skateboard, attempted to build two airplanes, and used duct tape to repair cars, plumbing, and furnaces. After an effort at home-surgery, Pete had to have a toe amputated, but was excited at the free coffee and cookies he was provided in the recovery room.
During his ministerial career, Rev. Peterson took particular joy in his pastoral duties. He provided comfort to parishioners in their times of grief, and celebrated marriages and births of children. He occasionally ministered to veterans in their final moments, many of whom died early deaths due to tobacco-related illness. He came to the ministry during a period of social change in the United States. He was a vocal opponent of the Vietnam War and a champion of civil and women's rights. He was involved with the Hemlock Society, later known as Compassion and Choices, which supported the rights of individuals to make end of life choices. He was a supporter of Planned Parenthood and a member of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice.
Pete Peterson was born in Williamsburg, IA in 1927, and was preceded in death by siblings Adela Engel (John) of Williamsburg, IA; Phyllis Murphy (Robert) of Dublin, OH; twin brother Keith Peterson (Virginia) of Williamsburg, IA; sons Oren "Pete" Peterson Jr. (Cindy) of Eugene, OR; Paul Peterson of Pahoa, HI; and grandson Max. Pete leaves behind wife Patricia Knight Peterson of Des Moines, IA; children Thea Peterson (Bill Knight) of Menlo Park, CA; Thomas Peterson of Gardner, MA; Laura Peterson Feintech (Brian) of Taipei, Taiwan; David Peterson (Ursula Lang) of Providence, RI; grandchildren Michael, Oren Silas, Nathan, Beth, Rebecca, Anton, Tepper, Stella, and Leonard, and great-grandchildren Theo, Raven, and Alva. Pete was previously married to Elizabeth Haggerty née Miller, and Fannie Peterson née Ball.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided to Pete by St. Croix Hospice and the staff of the Medical Unit at Scottish Rite Park.
The family is planning a memorial service on August 17th, to be held at the First Unitarian Church in Des Moines, IA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, or the Good Life Fund at Scottish Rite Park.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019