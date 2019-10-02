|
LCpl James Lawrence Martinsen
- - On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, LCpl James Lawrence Martinsen, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 24. James was born on March 31, 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa to Paul and Alexandra Martinsen. He graduated from Pflugerville High School in Pflugerville, TX in 2013. He enthusiastically joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve immediately after high school.
James enjoyed working on vehicles in his free time which was passion he developed spending hours rebuilding old vehicles with his father. He was in the Marine Corps Reserves with Weapons Company 1st Battalion 23rd Marines where he was a Mortarman. He was an active member in the American Legion Post 295 in Elgin and served as their chaplain as well as a member of the Lost Pines Marine Corps league. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, always known for his kindness, unending positivity, and infectious grin. He was always the first to offer help to a friend in need. James also had a funny story for every occasion.
James was preceded in death by his Grandfather Patrick James Martinsen, Grandmother Betty McGinley, Uncle Robert Martinsen. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Alexandra Martinsen, his older sister Catherine, younger brother Jacob, Grandfather Roger McGinley of Des Moines, Iowa, Grandmother Kathleen Martinsen Des Moines, Iowa, Grandmother MaryAnn McNeer-Finton Knoxville, Iowa, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 30th from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at 2 pm at the Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home on Hwy 95 North. Any flowers or donations may be sent to the Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 2, 2019