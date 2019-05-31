Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Leah Lynn Topliff

Urbandale - Leah Lynn Topliff, 50, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, due to a ruptured brain aneurysm at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1-4 PM at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel, 801 19th St, West Des Moines, IA. A service for family and friends will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10 AM at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 31, 2019
