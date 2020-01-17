|
|
Leander H. Harral
Des Moines, Iowa - Leander H. Harral, 84, died January 15, 2020. Born and reared in Twin Falls, Idaho. Graduated from Idaho State University with a B.S. in business, a minor in accounting. Worked for the State of Iowa, Department of Education for 30 years. Served in the US Army, post Korean Conflict for 6 years. He was active in Neighborhood Organizations in Des Moines. He loved to fish and travel. Most of all he loved his AKC Champion Border Terriers competing in Earthdog, Tracking, Agility, Rally and Obedience. Most rewarding to him was when he did volunteering with his therapy dog, Joy.
Survived by his wife, a 60 year marriage, Olga "Trudy" (Nerge) Harral; good neighbor and friend, Terry Davis; sister-in-law, Betty Lou (Paul) Schwake; sister, June (Wayne Tardiff) Harral; brother, Quintin (Avon) Harral; many nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-.
Leander was preceded in death by his parents, Quintin and Louise (Engelbrecht) Harral; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Doris Nerge; sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Raymond Davis; and brother-in-law, Harold Haverkamp.
Services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa at a later date for the immediate family. Arrangements handled by Hamilton's Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020