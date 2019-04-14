|
LeAnn Renee Mercer
Of Urbandale, Iowa - LeAnn Mercer, age 57, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born the daughter of Billy and Norma (Rice) Mercer on September 11, 1961 in Creston, Iowa. LeAnn graduated from Creston High School in 1979 and AIB in Des Moines in 1981.
LeAnn went to work for Dr. John Caffrey at the Iowa Methodist Medical Plaza, now Unity Point after college graduation. She worked there for 16 years and became the office technology guru. The staff at this office were like family to her. In 1997, LeAnn followed her dream and moved to Seattle, WA, where she remained until 2013. While in Seattle LeAnn worked for DLR, HR at SAFECO and in several medical offices. She always made an annual trip back to Iowa to see family and friends. Her years in Seattle she especially enjoyed live music, concerts and being close to the ocean.
LeAnn moved back to Iowa in 2013 to be close to family as she experienced several health challenges. She so enjoyed her nieces and nephews especially her five great nieces. They were such a joy to her. Anyone who knew LeAnn knew she loved the New England Patriots, Pearl Jam, lighthouses, the ocean, the Great Lakes and her "fur baby" Riley Louise, her long haired dachshund.
LeAnn will be missed dearly by her parents, Billy and Norma Mercer of Creston; sister, Kathy (Daryl) Leffler of Urbandale; nephews, David (April) and Violet & Evelyn Leffler of Urbandale, Kevin (Jen) and Ada & Greta Leffler of Manning; nieces Katie Leffler of West Des Moines Cori Leffler of Urbandale, Lizzy (Anthony) and Arianna Garcia of El Paso, TX.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019