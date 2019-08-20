|
Leanna Rist
Indianola - Leanna Jean Rist, age 79, died on August 17, 2019, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. From her birth in Des Moines, on January 22, 1940 to her death on Saturday she surrounded people around her with love, laughter, and sincere conversation. A visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A funeral mass will at at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines.
Leanna was a natural leader and she loved art. She was able to be both by becoming a docent and giving many tours of the art collection in the Principal building. Although the Principal was her primary workplace, her true passion was her family and children. She gave constant encouragement and love to her family.
Leanna also enjoyed laughing and playing cards with friends at Sun Valley Lake where she and Pat lived for 12 years. As a member of the Central Model A Club of Iowa, they also traveled across Iowa in their 1930 Ford many times. Her beautiful personality will be greatly missed but we will keep her love in our hearts.
Leanna was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James and Ida Mae Skultety, and her daughter-in-law Mary Rist. Left to honor Leanna and remember her are Leanna's husband, Pat of 56 years; her three children, Jim (Mindy) Rist, John Rist, Ann (Shane) Guely, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 20, 2019